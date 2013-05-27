Newsvine

Good Grief!!

Daily Kos: Warren asks bullseye questions of Treasury Secretary Lew. Can we have 50 more like her, please?

Warren began by asking whether Treasury had changed its views on banks that were judged "too big to fail" back in 2008 since four of these institutions have grown 30 percent since then. “When we see the largest financial institutions getting bigger and bigger… it tells us that we are clearly not on the path to resolving too big to fail,” she said. She asked Lew:

“How big do the biggest banks have to get before we consider breaking them up? Do they have to double in size? Triple in size? Quadruple in size?”

 

