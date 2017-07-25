Why healthcare does not, and cannot, work in a "free-market"

Though several versions of the Republican healthcare bill have been presented, and rejected, I doubt the subject is finished just yet. Through it all, I recall hearing many times how we, as a country, need to let market forces determine the course of healthcare here. But, can anyone, please, name one other industrialized nation that has a “free-market” healthcare system?

A free market depends on having a product that is discretionary, not a necessity. If you want that new iPhone, new car, new house, most of the time you start from a position that you want it, not need it. I think we will all acknowledge that when we purchase goods, even those I just listed, out of necessity we don't get as good a deal as when we can just walk away. When the product is, literally, a matter of life or death, such as healthcare, people will pay anything to stay alive. This is one of the reasons the “free market” idea doesn’t work with this “product”. According to NerdWallet, in 2007 62.1% of all bankruptcies were due to healthcare bills.

Many times, I have gotten a better deal on a car/truck because when I didn't like their offer I would just walk away and they would entice me back with a better offer. But, when people go to the doctor they do so because they NEED something resolved. Unless it is an elective procedure the option to just walk away is removed from the situation. And, the more serious the medical situation the worse the bargaining position.

Look at the price of large, flat-screen TVs. When they first came out they cost in the neighborhood of $10,000. Now, a 50" LCD can cost a mere $400. The initial cost was to recover the R&D of the product and once those expenses were recovered the price came down to sell more units for larger profit. The same thing applies to hybrid and electric cars. Additionally, you can choose to buy a used TV, car or house. You can’t buy used medical treatments.

But, when you look at MRI scans the cost of R&D was covered decades ago but the cost has more than tripled since then with no significant change in the technology. And, why would the cost of such an exam range between $400 to $3,500?

Pharmaceuticals is another area where the “free-market” doesn’t work to the benefit of the consumer. Anyone remember Martin Shkreli? Or, Bayer CEO Marijn Dekkers. In 2013 Bayer sued Natco Pharma Ltd, in India, after Natco was awarded a patent to be able to manufacture a generic version of Bayer’s Nexavar cancer drug. “We did not develop this medicine for Indians,” Dekkers said Dec. 3. “We developed it for western patients who can afford it.” It doesn’t get any clearer than that.

In her book, “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back”, Elisabeth Rosenthal describes that healthcare is one "market" where if a competitor jacked up their price others with similar products will raise their price to comparable levels rather than stay low to increase sales. They know they have a product that is needed far more than wanted. That isn't government regulations determining that outcome, that is corporate greed.

Also, for a free market to work in healthcare would require winners and losers among the consumers. In this case, those who would live and those who would die. And, those deaths are seen as acceptable when it is morally repugnant.